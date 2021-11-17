Federer set to miss Wimbledon, dreams of 1 more Slam final

GENEVA (AP) — Roger Federer says he does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time to play at next year’s Wimbledon tournament. The 40-year-old Federer says “the truth is that I’d be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon.” The grass-court tournament at the All England Club starts on June 27. Federer has not played on tour since a straight-set loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July. He underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months a short time later. Federer says there was never a possibility of playing at the Australian Open in January in the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.