Franchise QB (Taylor’s Version): Heinicke does it his way

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is trying to show Ron Rivera and the front office that he can be Washington’s franchise quarterback. Beating Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a positive step. Facing Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday is the next challenge for the everyman who is playing with plenty of swagger. Heinicke is not the most orthodox passer in the NFL but is a popular teammate for his swashbuckling style and willingness to sacrifice his body. He has also progressed since making his first pro start for Rivera with Carolina three years ago.