In the ACC, picking the top quarterback won’t be easy task

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

One of the talented quarterbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference is going to get snubbed when football awards are announced. Look at this lineup: Virginia has Brennan Armstrong, who is third in the country with 3,557 passing yards. Pittsburgh has Kenny Pickett, who vaulted himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation with 32 touchdown passes this season. Wake Forest has Sam Hartman, who may wind up leading the Demon Deacons into the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. N.C. State has Devin Leary, who has thrown for 29 touchdowns. When the All-ACC team comes out, at least one of those quarterbacks will be missing.