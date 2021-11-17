Skip to Content
Kampschroeder sparks No. 15 Oregon St women over Cal Baptist

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Greta Kampschroeder scored all 13 of her career high points in the decisive third quarter and No. 15 Oregon State turned back California Baptist 80-72. California Baptist had nine of its 14 3—pointers in the first half, taking a 45-39 lead over the Beavers. But with Kampschroeder hitting three 3s, Oregon State had a 28-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter. The Beavers closed the quarter with a 15-0 run, Kampschroeder scoring eight. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 18 points and Taylor Jones had 17. Caitlyn Harper led the Lancers with 23 points

