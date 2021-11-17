Lions QB Jared Goff sits out practice with oblique injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions held out Jared Goff from practice after the starting quarterback suffered an oblique injury in last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His absence raises questions about his availability for Sunday’s against the Cleveland Browns. Goff, who said he was more sore than expected this week, ended up finishing Sunday’s game, which was a 16-16 tie. The Lions quarterback was only able to complete 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards. On Wednesday, he admitted the injury affected his throwing motion against the Steelers.