Mertz making strides during No. 19 Wisconsin’s win streak

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin owes its six-game winning streak largely to its top-ranked defense’s knack for producing big plays and running back Braelon Allen. The Badgers also are getting more production from a passing game that delivered more turnovers than touchdowns for much of the season. Graham Mertz went 11 of 16 for 240 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception a 52-3 blowout at Rutgers. He followed that up by going 18 of 23 for 216 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception in a 35-7 triumph over Northwestern. The Badgers face Nebraska this weekend.