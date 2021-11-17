Mitchell blocks 8 shots, URI wins defensive battle with BC

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin scored 12 points, Makhel Mitchell blocked a career-high eight shots and Rhode Island beat Boston College 57-49. The teams combined to make nine field goals in the second half — and BC made just 14 baskets in the game, shooting 25%. Mitchell led the defensive effort for Rhode Island, finishing two blocks shy of the program record. His brother, Makhi Mitchell, helped on the offensive end with 10 points for Rhode Island. T.J. Bickerstaff scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Boston College.