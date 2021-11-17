Molinar, Moore scored 19, Mississippi St. tops Detroit 77-64

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar and Shakeel Moore combined for 38 points and Mississippi State defeated Detroit Mercy 77-64. Behind Molinar’s 13 points in the first half, the Bulldogs (3-0) had a 15-point lead before the Titans closed within 39-31 at the break. Moore had 16 points in the second half. Both players scored 19 points. Detroit Mercy kept the pressure on, getting as close to four. It was 58-53 when Molinar had a pair of baskets and Moore scored four points in a 12-2 run that pushed the lead into double figures for good, 70-55. Antoine Davis scored 16 points to lead the Titans,