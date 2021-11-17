N. Illinois uses OT to beat Buffalo 33-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Clint Ratkovich ran for two touchdowns and his 25-yard jaunt in overtime carried Northern Illinois past Buffalo 33-27 in overtime. Ratkovich’s score was the only offensive play the Huskies needed in the extra session. Buffalo took the ball to the Northern Illinois 1-yard line in eight plays, but Matt Myers fumbled at the goal line and Demond Taylor Jr. recovered for the Huskies. The Huskies’ needed the extra session after John Richardson missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired. Buffalo tied it at 27 when Alex McNulty made a 55-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining.