No. 25 Virginia Tech thumps Coppin St. 85-32 behind Sheppard

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 17 points and Elizabeth Kitley scored 13 with 13 rebounds and No. 25 Virginia Tech overwhelmed Coppin State 85-32. The Hokies led 26-4 after the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime. Virginia Tech limited the Eagles to 1-for-14 shooting in the first quarter and they missed 23 of 27 shot attempts before the break. It was Kitley’s second straight double-double. Kayana Traylor scored 15 points for Virginia Tech shooting 6 for 7 and Georgia Amoore scored 11. Mossi Staples scored nine points for the Eagles off the bench and Jaia Alexander scored eight.