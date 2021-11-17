Novak Djokovic beats Rublev to reach ATP Finals semifinals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2. The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world. Djokovic is now 2-0 in the Green Group. He beat Casper Ruud in his opening group match. Ruud will face Cameron Norrie later in the day. Norrie was called in as the second alternate after 2018 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to withdraw with an injury.