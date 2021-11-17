Sliding Saints sticking with steady Siemian at QB for now

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian’s fledging second stint as an NFL starter has been both promising and disappointing. New Orleans pulled out a victory over NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when Siemian replaced an injured Jameis Winston during the second quarter of a tie game. But Siemian’s first two starts have been narrow losses. Saints coach Sean Payton says Siemian has graded out well so far. Payton says it would be too simplistic to blame the QB change for the Saints’ recent losses while not looking at other factors such as penalties, turnovers and drops.