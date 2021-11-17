Slow starts once again haunting Raiders during skid

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has the potential to be very potent when everything is clicking. The problem, as it’s been since quarterback Derek Carr’s rookie season, is that his offense has taken its time to shift out of neutral after the opening kickoff. The Raiders have been outscored by 31 points in the first quarter this season, third-worst in the NFL, and slow starts are now plaguing Las Vegas during a current 1-3 skid.