Steelers’ Edmunds to step up while Fitzpatrick sidelined

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick played in Sunday’s home tie with the Detroit Lions, but he entered the COVID-19 protocol the following day. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he “doesn’t anticipate” having Fitzpatrick in the lineup for Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also said that the Steelers may use multiple players to replicate the talented Fitzpatrick’s multi-faceted role on the defense. Fellow safety Terrell Edmunds expects to step up with Fitzpatrick possibly sidelined.