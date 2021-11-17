USC QB Jaxson Dart to make debut start in UCLA rivalry game

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart realizes he’s about to get a crash course in the Trojans’ rivalry with UCLA. Dart will make his first career start for USC this weekend at the Coliseum against the Bruins. Third-year starter Kedon Slovis is still sidelined by a lower leg injury, clearing the way for Dart to fully take charge of the Trojans’ offense after three appearances this season in relief.