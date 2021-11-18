1st-place Packers visit Vikings, with Dillon at RB for Jones

By The Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have a 3 1/2-game lead on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. The Packers visit the Vikings on Sunday. They have a franchise-record seven-game winning streak in road games against division opponents. The last such loss for Green Bay was at Chicago on Dec. 16, 2018. A.J. Dillon will be the lead running back for the Packers with Aaron Jones out with a knee injury. The Vikings have held two of their last three opponents under 100 rushing yards. Minnesota’s defense has forced 10 turnovers in the last five games.