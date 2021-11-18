Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:12 PM

Australia cricket captain resigns after “‘sexting” scandal

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Australia’s test cricket captain has quit after being investigated by Cricket Australia for sending explicit text messages to a female co-worker. Veteran wicketkeeper Tim Paine was named in a News Corp. report as being at the center of the sexting scandal. The 36-year-old Paine later appeared before media to announce he was resigning the captaincy but wanted to remain a member of the test squad. The announcement comes less than three weeks before the Dec. 8 start of the Ashes series against England. Paine says “it’s an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and  cricket.”

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content