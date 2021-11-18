Biden: US ‘considering’ diplomatic boycott of China Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing over China’s human rights abuses. Such a boycott would keep American dignitaries, but not U.S. athletes, from the games. Biden made the comment to reporters Thursday as he hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office, Biden said backing a boycott is “something we’re considering.” International advocacy groups and some members of Congress have called for a symbolic U.S. boycott of the Beijing games over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.