Cowboys, Chiefs on collision course for Arrowhead Stadium

The Cowboys and Chiefs both got back on track last week giving them some much-needed momentum heading into a big showdown at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Dallas routed the Falcons after a surprising loss to the Broncos. The Chiefs romped past the Raiders as their dynamic offense showed up for the first time in weeks. This figures to be a showdown between quarterbacks. The Cowboys’ Dak Prescott is on a career-best six-game run with multiple TD passes while Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five TDs last week in Las Vegas.

