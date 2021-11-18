Cricket whistleblower Rafiq sorry about antisemitic remarks

By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The former cricketer whose revelations about the racism he suffered at Yorkshire has sparked a crisis in the English game has apologized after admitting to sending antisemitic messages 10 years ago. British newspaper The Times of London reported it has seen an exchange of messages that appear to have been sent between Rafiq and another former cricketer, Ateeq Javid, and which contain disparaging comments about an unnamed Jewish person. Rafiq confirmed in a post on Twitter that he did send the messages and has “absolutely no excuses.”