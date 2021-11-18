Doubts over China tennis star’s email raise safety concerns

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese professional tennis player not seen in public since she accused a former top government official of sexual assault purportedly sent an email claiming she was safe and that the allegation was false. But the message has only amplified concerns about her safety and demands for information about her well-being and whereabouts. Women’s Tennis Association chairman and CEO Steve Simon questioned the authenticity of what Chinese state media said was an email intended for him in which Peng says she is safe and that the assault allegation is untrue. Simon has demanded a full investigation and the WTA said it is prepared to pull tournaments out of the country if it doesn’t get an appropriate response.