Flames beat Sabres 5-0 on Markstrom’s NHL-best 5th shutout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his fifth shutout, Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0. Markstrom’s five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and is a career high. Calgary also got two goals from Johnny Gaudreau, a goal and an assist from Matthew Tkachuk and two assists from Christopher Tanev. The Flames improved to 2-1-2 on their seven-game road trip with points in four straight. The Sabres have lost seven of nine. This was Buffalo’s first shutout loss of the season. 

