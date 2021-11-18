Giants DB Ryan remembers first experience with Tom Brady

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan vividly recalls the first time he was on the field with Tom Brady. Coming out of Rutgers as a third-round pick in 2013 Ryan was at an organized team activity with the Patriots. The players were wearing either blue or gray T-shirts. No numbers. Playing with the No. 1 defense Ryan was in pass coverage. The receiver ran a curl pattern and fell. Ryan intercepted the Brady pass and scored. It was nothing Brady did wrong. Bad luck. Ryan said all Brady did was break his own helmet.