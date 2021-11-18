Jets’ Ulbrich focused on fundamentals, not overhauling D

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Ulbrich knows people are looking at his New York Jets defense right now and laughing. And deservedly so. The Jets are putting up numbers so bad, they rank among the worst in franchise and league history. Opponents are practically scoring at will lately, marching up and down the field with ease. Their 45-17 loss to Buffalo last Sunday marked the third time in four games the Jets gave up at least 45 points. The previous team to do that was the Giants in 1966. Ulbrich says he and his staff are working on making tweaks to the defense but aren’t overhauling things.