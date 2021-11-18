Jr hockey league investigating treatment of Omaha players

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha junior hockey team had its next three games postponed as its league investigates management’s treatment of players. The Omaha World-Herald reported Omaha Lancers players had threatened to boycott the games and coaches and support staff have resigned in response to management’s budget cuts. Former assistant Tate Maris told the newspaper the Lancers cut in half the budget for buying hockey sticks, team meals were inadequate and a contract to use video scouting software was not renewed.