Kaprizov gets goal, 3 assists in 7-2 romp for Wild vs. Stars

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild used a four-goal third period to beat the Dallas Stars 7-2. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists for the Wild. The victory spoiled the return of Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter to Minnesota. Suter played nine seasons for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello and Alex Goligoski each had a goal and two assists for Minnesota. Victor Rask also had a goal and an assist. Rem Pitlick, Ryan Hartman and Frederick Gaudreau also scored as the Wild had at least one point from 11 of their 12 forwards. Minnesota had its season-high goal total.