Lions, Browns both desperate for wins entering Sunday’s game

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Lions and Browns both enter Sunday’s game desperate for different reasons. Detroit is still seeking its first win after coming so close last week and settling for a 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh. Cleveland was embarrassed 45-7 at New England and the Browns can’t afford many more losses or their postseason hopes will disappear. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to play despite missing practice time this week with shoulder, foot and knee injuries. Detroit QB Jared Goff seems to be more of a longshot to play after suffering an oblique injury against the Steelers. The Browns are just 5-19 all-time against the Lions.