Muguruza wins WTA Finals for first time, beating Kontaveit

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza has defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to win the WTA Finals for the first time. She became the first Spaniard to win the WTA’s season-ending championships. Muguruza becomes the oldest champion at 28 since Serena Williams in 2014. She also finishes the season at No. 3 in the rankings, her best performance since 2017, when she was No. 1. Kontaveit finishes at No. 7 after a blistering end to the season, including four titles in 10 weeks. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 to win the doubles title undefeated.