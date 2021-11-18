NFL sends education video on taunting to 32 teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has sent a training video focusing on taunting and created for teaching purposes. In a memo from football operations chief Troy Vincent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the video reviews actions that are appropriate celebrations and are encouraged. It also spotlights video examples of disrespectful acts toward the opposition and/or the bench area of the opponent. Vincent stressed to the teams the importance of keeping sportsmanship in the game.