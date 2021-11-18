No. 18 Iowa clings to West hopes entering game with Illini

By The Associated Press

No. 18 Iowa hosts Illinois on Saturday needing a win to stay alive in the Big Ten West race. The Hawkeyes are going for a third straight win after losing back-to-back games in October. Illinois hasn’t won in Iowa City since 1999. The Illini end the regular season against Northwestern at home and still have a chance to get to 6-6 and make a bowl in Bret Bielema’s first year. Bielema won’t be with his team in Iowa City. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.