No. 24 Florida dominates Milwaukee, handles hyped Baldwin

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had 19 points and 10 rebounds – his second straight double-double – and No. 24 Florida dominated Milwaukee 81-45 on Thursday, the Gators’ first game as a ranked team in nine months. Florida definitely looked the part. So did Patrick Baldwin Jr. The Gators issued 39 credentials spanning 22 NBA teams, all of them on hand to see Milwaukee’s freshman star. The 6-foot-9 guard and projected lottery pick had 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting. He added three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist. He also had three turnovers in 33 minutes.