Rangers hires Van Bronckhorst as Gerrard’s replacement

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish champion Rangers has hired former Netherlands international Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager as a replacement for Steve Gerrard. Gerrard left Rangers to join Aston Villa in the Premier League last week. The 46-year-old Van Bronckhorst played for Rangers from 1998-2001 and becomes the club’s 17th permanent manager. He has previously coached Feyenoord and more recently Guangzhou R&F in China. Rangers leads the Scottish league by four points from Glasgow rival Celtic after 13 games.