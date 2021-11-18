Rielly scores 2 goals, red-hot Maple Leafs top Rangers 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 2-1 for their 10th victory in 11 games. Jack Campbell made 27 saves for Toronto. Dryden Hunt scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots. The Rangers came in with four straight victories, and had earned points in eight of their last nine, but were unable to generate much of an attack until the third period. The Leafs have won five straight and are 10-1-0 since a four-game slide.