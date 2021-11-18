Sherman leads WVU over Elon, Bob Huggins ties Roy Williams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored a career-high 27 points to lead West Virginia to an 87-68 victory over Elon in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. It moves Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins further up on the all-time wins list. Huggins earned his 903rd career victory, passing Bob Knight for fifth place all-time among Division I coaches and tying Roy Williams, who retired in April with the fourth-most wins. Jim Calhoun, who retired Thursday from Division III St. Joseph and won three national titles at UConn, is third with 920 career wins. West Virginia improved to 3-0. Torrence Watson led Elon with 15 points. The Phoenix are 2-2.