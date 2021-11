South Carolina holds off UAB from the free-throw line, 66-63

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Devin Carter hit two free throws with two seconds left and South Carolina held off UAB lateto earn a 66-63 win, handing the Blazers their first loss in four games. James Reese V hit a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left to put the Gamecocks in front by five, 62-57, but UAB battled back behind two free throws from Michael Ertel and two more from Jordan Walker with 1:02 left. Walker hit two free throws to make it a one-point game, 64-63 and Carter drew the foul on the in-bounds pass and closed the game out at the line.