USC hopes break will lead to defensive improvement vs UCLA

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California needed a break and the Trojans got a reprieve, albeit under unusual circumstances when their road game at California was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Golden Bears. Now, USC’s beleaguered defense has to show it made the most of the unplanned open week against crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando used practice time that would have been focused on preparing for Cal to try to fix the fundamentals that have been lacking.