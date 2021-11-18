Zverev joins Djokovic, Medvedev in semifinals at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The top three players have advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals. Third-ranked Alexander Zverev joined No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the last four at the season-ending event for the top eight players by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4. Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be Djokovic. Medvedev’s semifinal opponent will be determined on Friday when Andrey Rublev meets Casper Ruud on the final day of round-robin play. The result meant that Medvedev’s final group match later against Jannik Sinner was largely meaningless. Medvedev still won 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8).