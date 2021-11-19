Browns’ star Chubb back from COVID list, Mayfield starting

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns running back Nick Chubb has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is cleared to play Sunday when Cleveland host the winless Detroit Lions, beginning a crucial three-game stretch. Chubb tested positive for the virus on Nov. 9 and had to miss last weekend’s 45-7 loss to the New England. Now that he’s healthy, Chubb says he’s prepared to carry the ball as often as the Browns need. Coach Kevin Stefanski says quarterback Baker Mayfield will start after he sat out one day this week to rest shoulder, foot and knee injuries. On Wednesday, Mayfield said he has never been so “beat up” in his career.