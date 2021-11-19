China says ‘not aware’ of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry is sticking to its line that it isn’t aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her. A ministry spokesperson said Friday that the matter was not a diplomatic question and that he was not aware of the situation. The 35-year-old Peng is a former top ranked player in women’s doubles who won Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. In a since deleted social media post, Peng accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of assaulting her at his home three years ago.