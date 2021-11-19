Clint Frazier cut by Yanks after another injury-filled year

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Frazier’s tenure with the Yankees may have ended after five unfulfilling seasons. New York designated him for assignment on Friday to open a roster spot for a prospect ahead of the winter meeting draft. Frazier can be claimed by another major league team off waivers. If he is not, he could be assigned outright to the minors but he would have the right to reject the assignment and become a free agent. Frazier was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft by Cleveland. He has never had more than 246 plate appearances in a season. Infielders Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade also were designated for assignment.