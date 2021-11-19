Cowboys WR Cooper goes on COVID-19 list, out against Chiefs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. The timing of the move raises questions about Cooper’s availability for the Thanksgiving game against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Cooper is second to CeeDee Lamb in catches, yards and touchdowns. The seventh-year pro’s absence comes in the second game back for receiver Michael Gallup, who missed seven games after straining a calf in the opener.