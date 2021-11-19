Devoe scores 37, Usher 21; Georgia Tech beats Georgia 88-78

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Michael Devoe exploded for 37 points, Jordan Usher scored 21, both career highs, and Georgia Tech beat Georgia 88-78 to snap a five-game skid against its in-state rival. Devoe made 14 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jaylin Ingram made a layup to cap an 11-4 run that gave Georgia (2-2) a 73-71 lead with 4:34 left, but Devoe made back-to-back layups to give Georgia Tech the lead for good and spark a 14-3 spurt that for an 11-point lead with 34 seconds remaining. Devoe scored eight points and Usher six during that stretch. Aaron Cook had 18 points and six assists for the Bulldogs and Ingram scored 17 points.