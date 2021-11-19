Gooch handles the wind at Sea Island and takes 1-shot lead

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Talor Gooch of Oklahoma had no problem with 25 mph wind that swept over Sea Island. He made a 65-foot eagle putt on his way to a 65 on Friday to build a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic. Gooch has been playing well since the new season began in September. He had a pair of top-5 finishes and has been in the top 11 in four of his six tournaments. He leads by one shot over John Huh and Sebastian Munoz. With the wind and cooler weather, the courses played an average of four shots harder.