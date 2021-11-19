LPGA goes heavy in So Cal with prize money approaching $90M

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The LPGA Tour has announced a 34-tournament schedule with prize money approaching $90 million. The tour says nine tournaments have increased with purses. The 2022 schedule features five tournaments in Southern California. That includes The Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage. That will be the last time the first major of the year is played in the desert before moving to Houston. There also are back-to-back events in Los Angeles. Mollie Marcoux Samaan is the new commissioner. She says the LPGA is positioned for growth and has momentum on its side.