Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne contracted the coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium and is isolating. Guardiola says De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He is back in England and is vaccinated. The midfielder will miss the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday as well as the Champions League group game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Guardiola also says Jack Grealish and Phil Foden sustained injuries on duty with England’s national team. Grealish is set to miss the Everton game but Foden hasn’t been ruled out.