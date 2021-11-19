Morikawa, McIlroy supply late drama in 2nd round in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A lucky break has kept Collin Morikawa on course to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai. A sloppy finish has cost Rory McIlroy the chance of a second straight day in the outright lead at the DP World Tour Championship. The drama in the second round of the European Tour’s season-ending event was reserved for the final hour. A hazard post stopped Morikawa’s ball finding water at the 17th and he escaped with a par in his round of 4-under 68. McIlroy found water at the 18th and made double bogey to fall one stroke out of the lead held by Shane Lowry, John Catlin and Sam Horsfield.