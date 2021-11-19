Rays send righty Brent Honeywell Jr. to Oakland for cash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have sent right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. to the Oakland Athletics for cash. That was one of a series of moves the Rays made ahead of Friday’s reserve list deadline. The Rays also dealt righty Tobias Myers to the Cleveland Guardians for minor league infielder Junior Caminero. Honeywell was once considered a top pitching prospect in the Rays’ minor leagues. He has had his career slowed by elbow injuries and has undergone Tommy John surgery. He spent most of 2021 with Triple-A Durham, making three appearances for Tampa Bay.