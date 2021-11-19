Shcherbakova and Kagiyama take the lead after short program

GRENOBLE, France (AP) — World champion Anna Shcherbakova leads a Russian sweep in the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix in France. The 17-year-old Shcherbakova compiled a score of 77.94. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama took a big lead in the men’s short program with a season’s best score of 100.64. Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitri Kozlovskii topped the pairs short with a season’s best of 77.17 to “Swan Lake” ahead of fellow Russians Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev. Another season’s best saw four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France lead the rhythm dance on 89.08 points.