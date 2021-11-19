Shcherbakova wins short program at Grenoble GP, Andrews hurt

GRENOBLE, France (AP) — World champion Anna Shcherbakova has won in a Russian sweep in the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix in France. The 17-year-old Shcherbakova compiled a score of 77.94. Russians Alena Kostornaia and Kseniia Sinitsyna placed second and third, respectively in Grenoble. Starr Andrews of the United States was injured during her program and withdrew. The 20-year-old American pulled up while attempting a triple loop. Kostornaia scored 76.44 and Sinitsyna finished with 69.89. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama was set to skate later in the men’s short program. He won the men’s title at the Italian Grand Prix this month.