Tensions boil in Qatar between Mercedes and Red Bull

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The most dramatic Formula One title fight in at least a decade further intensified when Christian Horner and Toto Wolff traded barbs at the Qatar Grand Prix. The animosity between the two was on display in a media briefing happening at the same time the FIA denied Mercedes’ right to appeal last week’s non-penalty on championship leader Max Verstappen. Wolff is the head of Mercedes and Horner is the team principle at Red Bull. They were frosty to one another even before the FIA decision. Verstappen holds a 14-point lead over Lewis Hamilton with three races remaining.